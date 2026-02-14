Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $97,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $457.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.81 and its 200 day moving average is $478.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

