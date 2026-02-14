Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.7%

Trinity Industries stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.77%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $34.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

