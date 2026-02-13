S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $397.28 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.38.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

