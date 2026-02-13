Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $48.22 million and $163.51 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.00350212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

