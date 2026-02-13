Portal (IOU) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $124.59 thousand worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal (IOU) token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.