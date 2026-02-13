Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

