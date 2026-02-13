Nexum (NEXM) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $5.45 thousand worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

