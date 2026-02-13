Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.12

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $181.76 thousand worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,435,677 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

