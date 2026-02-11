McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after acquiring an additional 446,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $934.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $832.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $585.22 and a 12 month high of $971.93.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.07.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MCK to “Overweight” and raised its price target from $983 to $1,107, implying notable upside vs. recent levels — this is a clear bullish catalyst for investor demand. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded MCK to “Overweight” and raised its price target from $983 to $1,107, implying notable upside vs. recent levels — this is a clear bullish catalyst for investor demand. Positive Sentiment: High-profile media/TV support (Jim Cramer praising McKesson) can boost retail interest and short-term buying flows. Cramer piece

High-profile media/TV support (Jim Cramer praising McKesson) can boost retail interest and short-term buying flows. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat and FY26 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) plus a new quarterly dividend ($0.82/share) support the fundamental bull case for long-term investors. MarketBeat summary

Recent earnings beat and FY26 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) plus a new quarterly dividend ($0.82/share) support the fundamental bull case for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson is attracting investor attention on screens (Zacks notes it’s among most-watched stocks), which can increase volatility but doesn’t itself imply direction. Zacks

McKesson is attracting investor attention on screens (Zacks notes it’s among most-watched stocks), which can increase volatility but doesn’t itself imply direction. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on automation and robotics (could improve logistics/efficiency long term) highlights an operational upside but is speculative for near-term earnings. Pharma-Technology

Coverage on automation and robotics (could improve logistics/efficiency long term) highlights an operational upside but is speculative for near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Napoleon Rutledge Jr. sold 328 shares (filed with SEC) — small in size relative to the company but often interpreted negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades

Insider selling: CAO Napoleon Rutledge Jr. sold 328 shares (filed with SEC) — small in size relative to the company but often interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: McKesson reported flat revenues in its Medical‑Surgical segment, which may concern investors focused on near-term organic growth and margin leverage. HME News

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

