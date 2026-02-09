CVS Health (CVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $103.6718 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 206.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

