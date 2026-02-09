ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.90 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and $10.90 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.72 or 1.01696368 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.
