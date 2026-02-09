OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. OMG Network has a market cap of $8.33 million and $2.39 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.