Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $627.58 or 0.00913640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $993.39 million and $406.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

