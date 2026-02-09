Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $406.33 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.31 billion and approximately $406.33 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $515.69 or 0.00750747 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002764 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,690.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020093 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,992,384 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
