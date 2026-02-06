Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 1,796,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.72. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $95.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $25,478.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,150. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

