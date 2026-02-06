Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.91 and last traded at $153.74, with a volume of 61055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.

MZTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Marzetti from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.95.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.08). Marzetti had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MZTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marzetti by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marzetti by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Marzetti during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Marzetti during the first quarter worth $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

