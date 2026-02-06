SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 577,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,107% from the previous session’s volume of 26,190 shares.The stock last traded at $68.0160 and had previously closed at $67.42.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $768.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index. The Global BMI Index captures the full universe of institutionally investable stocks in developed and emerging markets with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million.

