Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $121.5090, with a volume of 60579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 147.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

