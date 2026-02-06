Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.3350, with a volume of 1667409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $7,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,580 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,430.20. This trade represents a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.