electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Strong-Buy” Rating

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

electroCore Stock Down 8.6%

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. electroCore has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.48.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in electroCore by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

