MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20, Zacks reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,770. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MET
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting MetLife
Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted results beat expectations: MetLife reported adjusted Q4 EPS above consensus and highlighted full‑year adjusted EPS growth and momentum, supporting the company’s profit story. MetLife Announces Full Year and 4Q 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Investment returns helped adjusted quarterly profit rise, a driver for underwriting and investment‑led income that investors view positively. Insurer MetLife Adjusted Quarterly Profit Rises on Strong Investment Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Business mix strength: management cited group benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) as contributors to Q4 performance, indicating durable segment-level momentum. MetLife Q4 earnings strengthened by group benefits, RIS units
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / market commentary sees overall 2025 strength and growth momentum, which can support longer‑term upside versus current multiples. MetLife Reports Strong 2025 Results and Growth Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Company provided a CFO video update and slide deck to clarify results and segmentation — useful context but not new guidance. MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Update Video
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider coverage on employee financial wellbeing (MetLife research) and brand recognition may support long‑term franchise value but have limited immediate market impact. The decade that broke employee financial wellbeing, according to MetLife
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview / regional risk watch: analysts are focused on whether Asia growth can offset credit headwinds — a watch item for guidance and reserve assumptions. MetLife earnings on deck: Can Asia growth offset credit headwinds?
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue reporting missed some market estimates: headlines note Q4 revenue came in below certain consensus figures, which raises questions about comparability of metrics reported (PFOs vs. broader revenue measures). MetLife (NYSE: MET) misses Q4 CY2025 revenue estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Third‑party bulletin flagged a significant GAAP EPS and revenue miss (reports a lower diluted EPS and revenues vs. some estimates); the provider notes figures are unverified, but the note likely amplified market concern about GAAP vs. adjusted results. MetLife (MET) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.
In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.