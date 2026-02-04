Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 593.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 520.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit announced a multi‑year partnership with Affirm to add pay‑over‑time (BNPL) directly into QuickBooks Payments — a product tie that can boost payment revenue, merchant retention and SMB payment volume over time. Read More.

Intuit announced a multi‑year partnership with Affirm to add pay‑over‑time (BNPL) directly into QuickBooks Payments — a product tie that can boost payment revenue, merchant retention and SMB payment volume over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a Buy on INTU, which supports the view that some selloffs are tactical and that long‑term analyst conviction remains. Read More.

RBC Capital reiterated a Buy on INTU, which supports the view that some selloffs are tactical and that long‑term analyst conviction remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is running consumer and community initiatives (NFL / 49ers Foundation financial‑literacy events), which help brand and user engagement but are unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Read More.

Intuit is running consumer and community initiatives (NFL / 49ers Foundation financial‑literacy events), which help brand and user engagement but are unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Intuit’s work supporting UK SME capital and other small‑business programs underscores longer‑term market expansion efforts; these are strategic but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Coverage on Intuit’s work supporting UK SME capital and other small‑business programs underscores longer‑term market expansion efforts; these are strategic but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on INTU from $868 to $696 (still an Outperform rating). The lower target appears to have triggered selling pressure and helped accelerate the intra‑day decline. Read More.

Oppenheimer cut its price target on INTU from $868 to $696 (still an Outperform rating). The lower target appears to have triggered selling pressure and helped accelerate the intra‑day decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market fears that new AI/legal tools (e.g., from Anthropic) will disrupt software and analytics revenue models pressured names across the sector, including Intuit — a sentiment move that can widen valuation swings even when fundamentals remain solid. Read More.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.26 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.