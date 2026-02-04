Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 12,743 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stride by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $5,859,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,782,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,731,000 after buying an additional 165,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,858,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Stride Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LRN opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92.

About Stride

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

