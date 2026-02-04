Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $616.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

