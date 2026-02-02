Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $80.27 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $80,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $184,557.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,606.51. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,517. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Shares of NBIX opened at $136.06 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

