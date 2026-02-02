Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,863 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $200.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.21 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.