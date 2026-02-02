Financial Comparison: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) versus Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) and Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leslie’s and Lion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 3 8 0 0 1.73 Lion 0 0 0 0 0.00

Leslie’s currently has a consensus target price of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 1,621.41%. Given Leslie’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Lion.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.24 billion 0.01 -$236.97 million ($25.54) -0.05 Lion $2.73 billion 1.07 $139.90 million $0.71 14.79

This table compares Leslie’s and Lion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion has higher revenue and earnings than Leslie’s. Leslie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and Lion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s -19.08% N/A -5.76% Lion 7.05% 9.21% 6.14%

Volatility & Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion beats Leslie’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products. In addition, the company provides installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. It also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. The company offers complimentary, commercial-grade in-store, water testing, and analysis services. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It offers antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, and chemical products, include rubber processing and additive agents, mandrel release agents, fatty acid methyl esters, plant-based electrical insulating oils, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and cosmetics ingredients, as well as electro-conductive carbon black and pressure-sensitive adhesives; pet supplies; and gift and special-order products. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

