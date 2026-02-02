Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 24168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.0253.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 118,753.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment is a Canadian media and broadcasting company that develops, produces and distributes a broad range of content across multiple platforms. The company’s operations include a portfolio of television networks, radio stations and digital media assets that serve audiences nationwide. Its television offerings span conventional networks such as the Global Television Network as well as a suite of specialty channels covering news, lifestyle, kids and entertainment genres.

In radio, Corus Entertainment owns and operates markets in major urban and regional centres, featuring formats that range from pop and rock to talk and country.

