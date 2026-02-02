FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $210.2910 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:25 PM ET.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,700 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $151,119.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,640.63. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 94,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

