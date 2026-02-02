Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 99876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

