Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.5290, with a volume of 8760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Samsara Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $152,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,804.50. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $628,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 573,114 shares in the company, valued at $19,623,423.36. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,856,211 shares of company stock worth $103,278,789. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

