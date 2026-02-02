iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Short Interest Update

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 160,150 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 100,806 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 104,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iQSTEL stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iQSTEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iQSTEL Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ IQST traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,123. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. iQSTEL has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQSTEL ( NASDAQ:IQST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. iQSTEL had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

iQSTEL Company Profile

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

