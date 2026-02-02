The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.80 and last traded at $227.44, with a volume of 332642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

