Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $13.80

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8020.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.1%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 819.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 72.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

