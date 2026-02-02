MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 26960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $331,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MOFG) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Through its principal subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Its commercial banking division offers business lending solutions, including commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and treasury management services. For individual customers, MidWestOne delivers checking and savings accounts, home mortgage and home equity loans, and personal lending solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, MidWestOne offers trust, wealth management and insurance services through specialized teams of financial advisors.

