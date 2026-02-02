Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.73 and last traded at $138.46, with a volume of 138339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.14.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 181.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 837.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146,919 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $75,901,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 708,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

