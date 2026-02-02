IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.40 and last traded at GBX 250, with a volume of 2162145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 245 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 199 price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.50.

About IWG

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products. It provides its services franchise partners, landlords, and property owners under the Regus, Spaces, HQ, Signature, Basepoint, Stop & Work, The Office Operators, BizDojo, Open Office, No18, The Clubhouse, Central Working, and Copernico brands.

