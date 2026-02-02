LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,844 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,236 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.27. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 49.34% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.

Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.

