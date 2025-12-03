Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $407,563.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,148.56. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,863 shares of company stock worth $6,572,994 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.