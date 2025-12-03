Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Acquired Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on November 19th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 6,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

