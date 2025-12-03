Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after acquiring an additional 358,241 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after purchasing an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $319.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $455.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.