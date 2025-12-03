CW Advisors LLC Has $37.04 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

