Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5,822.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,420,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 1,396,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,238 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 387,224 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,649,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 829,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

