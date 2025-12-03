Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 859,760 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,176 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 859,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,485 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 43,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0%

AAL opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

