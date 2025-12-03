Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of Welltower worth $1,121,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.