Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.77. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

