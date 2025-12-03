Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,608,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

