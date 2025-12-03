Brokerages Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Price Target at $31.33

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.4%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 16.21. The stock has a market cap of $679.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.99.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.