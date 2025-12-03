Brokerages Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Price Target at $31.33

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.
BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.4%
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 16.21. The stock has a market cap of $679.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.99.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beazer Homes USA
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.