CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $859.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $787.86 and a 200 day moving average of $739.69. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $869.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

