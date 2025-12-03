Juan Pablo de la Vega Purchases 678,618 Shares of Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega acquired 678,618 shares of Galan Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$162,868.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

